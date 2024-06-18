A new clip from the highly anticipated "I Am: Celine Dion" documentary is here.
In the new emotional clip released Tuesday, the award-winning singer and superstar opens up about her relationship with her fans and compares herself to being an apple tree.
"I feel like -- let’s say there’s an apple tree -- I’m an apple tree," Dion says in the video. "And people are in line and I give them apples. The best."
"And I shine them and they all leave with a basket of apples," she continues. "And my branches are starting to fall sometimes, get crooked, and those branches are starting to produce a little less apples."
"But there’s still as many people in line," she adds. "I don’t want them to wait in line if I don’t have apples for them."
The clip comes one day after Dion stepped out for a special screening of the film in New York City.
During the event, Dion gave a speech and got emotional when addressing the audience.
"This is, by far, the biggest crowd I’ve had in a few years," she said. "I miss that."
"I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my fans in my life. Thank you," she added. "Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you."
She also shouted out her three children -- sons René-Charles Angelil, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13 -- for their "daily love and support."
"I Am: Celine Dion" follows the Grammy Award-winning singer’s journey with stiff-person syndrome, a diagnosis she announced two years ago.
According to a press release about the upcoming film by Academy Award-nominated director Irene Taylor, “I Am: Celine Dion” will give a “raw and behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness."
"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit,” the press release continues.
"I Am: Celine Dion" will be available to stream on Prime Video on June 25.