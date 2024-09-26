A judge has finalized the divorce between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan six years after they first split.
The former couple have agreed to resolve all property issues between them, divided their assets and mutually agreed to waive spousal support, according to court documents filed Sept. 25 and obtained by "Good Morning America."
Despite Dewan having filed for divorce in October 2018 after separating earlier that year in April 2018, divorce proceedings have continued and, in recent months, seen the pair dispute over Tatum's "Magic Mike" franchise.
According to the latest court filing, the stars agreed this outcome "is in the best interest of the parties and their minor child."
Tatum and Dewan, who met on the set of "Step Up," married in July 2009 and share their 11-year-old daughter Everly.
Also in the new court docs, the exes have agreed to mediate with a judge should there be a breach of or intent to modify their child support order.
A judgment terminating their marital status was made in November 2019 and they reached a custody agreement in February 2020, according to the latest court filing.
Dewan is currently engaged to Steve Kazee, with whom she shares two young children, and Tatum is currently engaged to his "Blink Twice" director, Zoë Kravitz.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Tatum and Dewan's reps for additional comment.