Channing Tatum is speaking glowingly of his experience working with fiancée Zoë Kravitz on "Blink Twice."
According to Tatum, the experience of working on the film directed by his partner is what "cemented" their relationship. Tatum shared his feelings on the partnership with Extra at the Monday premiere of his new movie "Fly Me To The Moon," which stars Tatum along with Scarlett Johansson, and hits theaters July 12.
When asked what the best part about working with Kravitz was, Tatum replied, "Working with your partner…I know a lot of people are afraid of it, it was the thing that cemented us, in a way."
"It just brought us together," said Tatum, "Creating and movies in general… we just wake up every day and figure out how to create our life, and when you can create with someone."
On the note of collaboration, Tatum offered a word of advice to those looking to solidify romantic relationships.
"That's the only piece of dating advice that I'll ever give anybody is…go and find the hardest possible project that you can find together," Tatum told Extra, explaining that if the experience brings you closer, it would be a good sign.
"Blink Twice" stars Tatum alongside Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, Alia Shawkat and hits theaters Aug. 23.
"When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly," read a synopsis of the film. "But as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality."
After being linked in 2021, the couple became engaged in 2023. Prior to her engagement to Tatum, Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman. They were married from 2019 to 2021.
Tatum was previously married to his "Step Up" co-star, actress Jenna Dewan. The former couple got married in 2009 and divorced in 2019. Tatum and Dewan share one child, daughter Everly Tatum.