Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson were all smiles in Berlin on Wednesday, posing for pictures and smiling together at the premiere for their new movie "Fly Me to the Moon," now in theaters.
The movie details a love story between Tatum and Johansson's characters, Cole Davis and Kelly Jones, during NASA's mission to get to the moon.
"'Fly Me to the Moon' is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing," the film's synopsis reads. "Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) already difficult task."
Tatum recently opened up on the bond he shares with his co-star.
"She kind of is a bit of a sister in a way," Tatum told Extra earlier this week at the New York City premiere. "I know it's a love story and whatnot … I've said it before, but I think we just got along really easy… I think we just have similar life experiences."
Tatum said working with Johansson was a huge factor in deciding to take on the role.
"You know, she's a movie star. She's one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to do the movie, I wanted to work with her," said Tatum. "You get there on day one and you're like, 'Yeah, it's almost exactly what I thought.' She is that smart, she is that beautiful, she is that talented, and also just sort of, like, your kind of, like, punk little sister that you just want to mess with the whole time," he continued.
Tatum also spoke highly of Johansson's husband Colin Jost. "I want to hang out with him more… I would love to have a 'bro-mance' with him," said Tatum, adding that he and fiancee Zoe Kravitz would occasionally go see Jost work at "Saturday Night Live" when possible.