Chris Pratt is a proud husband!
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared a sweet photo of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram over the weekend.
The snap shows Schwarzenegger sporting a big smile while standing next to party balloons with a bouncy house in the background.
"Greatest party planner in history!" Pratt captioned the post.
Another photo from the post features their two daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, who appeared to be observing an area filled with animals at the party.
Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger also shared photos of herself on her Instagram from what appears to be the same event. In the photos, she is holding a bunny while sitting outside.
"It isn't a party without a bunny appearance 🐰," the 34-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver captioned the photos.
People magazine recently reported Katherine Schwarzenegger and Pratt are expecting their third child together, but the couple has not publicly announced a pregnancy.
In addition to his two daughters with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt is also the father of a son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.
Alongside a throwback photo of themselves together, Pratt wrote on Instagram on June 8, "Happy Anniversary to my honey! Five years has flown by. Thank you so much for the joy, stability and fun you've brought to my life. I thank God for you every day."
Katherine Schwarzenegger also celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram post, writing, "5 years of laughs and love. I love you! Happy anniversary 🤍"
Editor's note: This report has been updated to reflect that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have not publicly announced a pregnancy.