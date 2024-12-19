Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan are all smiles in a new photo from the "Peaky Blinders" film set.
The pair, co-starring in the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" movie, grinned together while dressed in the show's traditional flat caps and long coats in a new photo released by Netflix on Thursday.
In the upcoming film, Murphy is set to reprise his role as British Gangster Tommy Shelby. In August, it was announced that Keoghan joined the cast of the highly-anticipated movie.
Netflix also announced that production is over for the British gangster movie which is described as an "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga" by the streamer.
Along with Murphy and Keoghan, the cast is also set to include "Dune" alum Rebecca Ferguson, "Reservoir Dogs" actor Tim Roth, "Boiling Point" actor Stephen Graham and more.
Murphy portrayed the gangster for six seasons between 2013 and 2022, and will star in a new film for Netflix that was written by show creator Steven Knight and will be directed by series veteran Tom Harper.
"Peaky Blinders" was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934 and centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.