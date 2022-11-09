Country music's biggest night is here! The 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday night.

The star-studded show will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. This will be Bryan's second time hosting and Manning's first.

When the news was announced in August that the duo would be teaming up to co-host the show, Manning said he was excited to head to Nashville and that he is a "huge fan of country music."

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the show and how to watch.

What time is the show?

The CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

ABC

Where will the show be held?

This year, the awards show is returning to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, where it's been held since 2006, with the exception of the 2020 ceremony, which was held at Nashville's Music City Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Who is performing at the show?

The Country Music Association announced the initial lineup of performers in October, which includes Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.

Also taking the stage is five-time CMA Award nominee Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Brothers Osborne for a performance of the Linda Ronstadt classic, "When Will I Be Loved." Katy Perry and two-time CMA Award-winner Thomas Rhett will also perform their recent collaboration, "When We Started."

Getty Images, FILE Jimmie Allen attends an event in Nashville, Tenn., on April 11, 2022. | Carrie Underwood attends an event in Nashville, Tenn., in Sept. 12, 2022. | Miranda Lambert attends an event on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Following the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn in October, the Country Music Association announced that the awards show would pay homage to the Country Music Hall of Fame member with a tribute performance.

Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood will take the stage for that performance.

Who is presenting at the show?

Presenters for the 56th annual CMA Awards include Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain, Wynonna Judd, BRELAND, "Big Sky" star Rex Linn and more.

Check out the full list here.

Who is nominated?

Lainey Wilson leads the pack of CMA nominations this year, with six nods in major categories including album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, music video of the year, musical event of the year and new artist of the year.

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally follow closely behind with five nominations each.

Miranda Lambert, who remains the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history, earned three nominations this year, as did Luke Combs, HARDY, Midland and Carrie Underwood.

Artists up for the highly coveted entertainer of the year award include Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.