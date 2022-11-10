Country music's biggest stars are being honored at the 56th annual CMA Awards Wednesday night.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are co-hosting the 2022 awards from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The star-studded show kicks off live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Going into the big night, Lainey Wilson leads the nominations with six nods, while Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally follow closely behind her with five nominations each.

Ahead of the awards show, the winners of the music video of the year and musical event of the year categories were revealed exclusively on "Good Morning America."

Cody Johnson was honored with the music video of the year award for "'Til You Can't" and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde received the award for musical event of the year for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl."

Check out the full list of winners below, which will be continually updated throughout the telecast.

Song of the year

"Buy Dirt" - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins - WINNER

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

"Sand In My Boots" - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"Things A Man Oughta Know" - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton





Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae





Music video of the year

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Director: Blake Lively)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Director: Harper Smith)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Director: Michael Monaco)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Director: Alexa Campbell)

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney) - WINNER





Musical event of the year

"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)

"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (Producer: Michael Knox)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Producer: Zach Crowell)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne) - WINNER





Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

Zac Brown Band





Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen





Single of the year

"Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

"You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)





Album of the year

"Growin' Up" -- Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

"Humble Quest" -- Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin, Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea)

"Palomino" -- Miranda Lambert (Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning)

"Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" -- Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

"Time, Tequila & Therapy" -- Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)





Female vocalist of the year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson





Male vocalist of the year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen





Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar





New artist of the year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson



