"CMA Country Christmas" is back with a star-studded line-up.
The 15th annual holiday special, which was filmed back in October, airs Tuesday night and includes performances from some of the biggest names in country music, turning up the holiday spirit by singing Christmas classics.
Read on for more details about the special.
Who is hosting the 2024 'CMA Country Christmas' special?
The 2024 "CMA Country Christmas" special will be co-hosted by six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant and three-time Grammy winner Trish Yearwood. The country stars previously teamed up to host the special in 2023.
How to watch 'CMA Country Christmas'
"CMA Country Christmas" will air Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on ABC.
The special will come to Hulu and Disney+ the following day, Dec. 4.
Who is performing during the 2024 'CMA Country Christmas' special?
Co-hosts Amy Grant and Trish Yearwood will join forces to perform the age-old Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" and "Sing Your Praise To The Lord." Grant will also perform "Tennessee Christmas" while Yearwood will take on a Christmas medley.
The packed lineup of country stars performing for the special also includes FOR KING + COUNTRY and Carin León, who will perform "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" and Cody Johnson, who will perform "White Christmas" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas."
Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer will also team up to perform "Man With The Bag," Jon Pardi will sing "400 Horsepower Sleigh" and CeCe Winans will sing "Joy to the World."
"CMA Country Christmas," now in its 15th year, is filmed annually in Nashville, Tennessee, and airs each holiday season on ABC, according to the special's official website.
Find more information and links to past performances on the "CMA Country Christmas" site.