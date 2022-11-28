Jay Leno is set for a comeback.

The comedian plans to proceed Sunday night with a scheduled show for the first time since suffering "serious" burns to his face and hands earlier this month.

Leno, 72, plans on performing at the Southern California comedy club Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach for a sold-out show Sunday night. Leno is currently on a stand-up tour that runs into 2023.

Leno, an avid car collector, was reportedly working on one of his cars when a gasoline accident occurred in his garage on Nov. 12. Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center about a week and a half later, after undergoing skin graft surgery.

Grossman Burn Center Jay Leno says good-bye to The Grossman Burn Center Care Team in Calif., Nov. 21, 2022.

Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director of Grossman Burn Center, told reporters that Leno remained in "good spirits" and was still able to crack jokes. He said that they'll continue to monitor the comedian's condition even after his release.

"Our hope is that when everything is all said and done, he will do well," Grossman said. "But burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it's hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage in the game."

Grossman said "currently there's no evidence of nerve damage" and he anticipates Leno will make a "full recovery," but there's no way to know if "remnants of this injury" could persist.