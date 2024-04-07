Dakota Fanning shared a surprising fact about herself in a recent interview.

During a conversation with ELLE last week alongside her "Ripley" co-star Andrew Scott, the actress who turned 30 years old in February this year, revealed her history being behind the wheel.

While asking Scott about his driving skills, Fanning admitted she had only learned to drive "four years ago."

In response, Scott joked that the confession from Fanning "makes me feel better."

"I sort of do know a tiny little bit [about] how to drive," he said. "But I live in central London and it's my carbon footprint."

During the interview, Fanning, who was born in Conyers, Georgia, chimed in that she also lives in central London.

Fanning and Scott star in the new Netflix psychological thriller series "Ripley," based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

The novel has been adapted several times, first as an episode in the TV series "Studio One" in 1956, and later in several films, including the 1999 film of the same name starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the latest adaptation, Scott plays the titular character of Tom Ripley while Fanning portrays the role of Marge Sherwood, the girlfriend of Ripley's son Dickie Greenleaf, played by Johnny Flynn.

"Ripley" is available to stream on Netflix.