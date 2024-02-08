Rick Grimes and Michonne are back together and it feels so good.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the premiere of their "The Walking Dead" spinoff series, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."

Zimbabwean-US actress and executive producer Danai Gurira (R) and British actor and executive producer Andrew Lincoln attend the special premiere event of AMC Networks' "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2024. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

"The Ones Who Live," premiering Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+, is described as "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were."

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living," the official series description continues. "Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Lincoln and Gurira were joined at the premiere event by a few of their co-stars from the flagship series as well, including Chandler Riggs. Riggs played Carl Grimes in the original series, the son of Lincoln's character.

Danai Gurira, Chandler Riggs and Andrew Lincoln attend the 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Special Premiere Event, Los Angeles, Feb. 07, 2024. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Also in attendance were Norman Reedus, whose character from "The Walking Dead", Daryl Dixon, recently had his own spinoff, and Steven Yeun, who played Glenn Rhee, and has since gone on to earn an Academy Award nomination.

Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and Norman Reedus attend AMC Network's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Premiere afterparty, Los Angeles, Feb. 07, 2024. Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O'Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate and Andrew Bachelor, among others.

