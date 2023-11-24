The "Dancing with the Stars" pros are a family, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to fans that many of them spent Thanksgiving together.

Emma Slater took to Instagram on Thursday to share a large group photo of her and some of her fellow castmates -- as well as some of their children -- at a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by "Dancing with the Stars" host Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife Angela Unkrich.

"Happy Thanksgiving from the @dancingwiththestars crew," she wrote in the caption. "Had such a beautiful day, grateful for these people, my family and the opportunity to grow this year in my happiness. So grateful. Hope you have had a blessed day."

Slater added thanks for the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum and his family "for this tradition."

Among those featured in the photo are couples Val Chmerkovskiy with wife Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart with boyfriend Daniel Durant, Maksim Chmerkovskiy with wife Peta Murgatroyd, Koko Iwasaki with fiance Kiki Nyemchek, and Brandon Armstrong with wife Brylee.

Also pictured were Alan Bersten, Ezra Sosa, and Slater's ex-husband Sasha Farber, among others.

"Dancing with the Stars" is currently in the midst of its 32nd season, with five couples remaining.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."