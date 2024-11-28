The creator of "Desperate Housewives" is sharing how the series could come back -- but it's probably not what you're expecting.
"The truth of the matter is that I have a couple of ideas to do it," Marc Cherry, who created the iconic series, which ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, told People recently.
"I would probably want to do this idea maybe in an earlier decade," he said. "Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know it like the back of my hand."
Cherry called the setting "such a fun place to write for" and said he often thinks, "I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in, like, 1966."
Of course, if the show were to be set decades before the original series, that means the original stars -- Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Nicollette Sheridan and Brenda Strong -- wouldn't be around.
Cherry noted that the main question he asks himself about a reboot is if "there is still stuff that needs to be said."
"If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it," he explained. "And at some point, I'll sit down with someone and go, 'OK, let's talk about if there's a good enough 'why' to do it."
Despite throwing around ideas that wouldn't involve the original cast, Cherry said he's still close with many of them.
"You can write a really great script, but unless you get the right actors to say the words correctly, it doesn't make much of a difference," he said. "I've had a couple of pilots where I don't think I got the right cast, but in that one, the casting gods were with me. I lucked out."
Cherry said he's "very proud" of the show and has "very happy memories" from those years, adding that "it's a lovely reward" that audiences continue to enjoy "Desperate Housewives" on streaming more than a decade after it ended.