Marcia Cross heated up the runway during the Vetements Fall/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum, 61, was spotted wearing a dazzling dress that included gloves, sparkling embroidery all over and a train.

She paired the look with red boots and gently held up the front of the dress as she walked the runway for the fashion label.

Actress Marcia Cross walks the runway during the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris. Estrop/Getty Images

While this may have been Cross' first runway rodeo, it isn't her first modeling gig.

Last year, she also made a stylish appearance in Farfetch's Spring/Summer 2023 brand campaign.

Cross previously mentioned to Vogue that she had to put her ego aside when it came to modeling in her 60s.

"Because otherwise all I would have been [thinking] is, I'm not this enough, I'm not that enough, I'm not young enough," Cross told the publication.

She continued, "I thought, why do you beat yourself up when everybody's happy? Just enjoy it! And I really did. I know with modeling you're supposed to kind of look serious, like sour face. But in my head I was smiling because it was so fun, and I really enjoyed the pretending and acting."