Gird your loins: The "Devil Wears Prada" sequel begins filming this week.
Production on the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci has started, and to mark the occasion, 20th Century Studios shared an exciting teaser.
The video shows a pair of stylish red stilettos with devilish pitchforks as the heels, a reference to the original film's poster, which featured a single red stiletto with a pitchfork heel.
Audio for the video features iconic lines from the first film, including Streep's character Miranda Priestly saying, "By all means, move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me."
At another point, Hathaway's character Andy Sachs is heard saying, "Can you please spell, 'Gabbana'?"
Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, rattles off another memorable line: "I refuse to be sick. I'm wearing Valentino for crying out loud."
Miranda is heard elsewhere in the video, saying, "Don't be ridiculous Andrea, everybody wants this."
"That's all," she adds.
The end of the video includes onscreen text that reads simply, "Now in production."
In the caption, the studio wrote, "The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production. 👠👠."
20th Century Studios confirmed to "Good Morning America" on Monday that Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci are all slated to return for the sequel.
Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh will also star in the film as Miranda's husband, according to 20th Century Studios.
In May, several outlets reported that the release date for the upcoming film had been set for May 1, 2026.
The first "Devil Wears Prada" film was a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger.
The film follows Andy's journey to fit in with the rest of the fashion industry and Miranda's high standards. However, her personal relationships begin to struggle as a result of her brand new vibe. In the end, Andy goes back to who she really is and moves on.
The first film also starred Simon Baker and Adrian Grenier.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.