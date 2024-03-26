Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Sean "Diddy" Combs' two properties, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The searches, carried out in Los Angeles and Miami, were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Diddy's LA mansion and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.

Four women have filed civil lawsuits against Combs accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and other alleged abuses. He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Several women have spoken with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the sources said, who dispatched agents to try and gather evidence to corroborate their accounts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.