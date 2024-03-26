When federal agents raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, two of his sons were detained outside the rapper's Los Angeles residence, putting a spotlight on the musician's family.

Combs is a father of seven, including the two sons who were detained Monday and later released without charges, according to law enforcement sources.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming's Yardfest at Howard University, Oct. 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Combs' homes were searched Monday as part of a federal investigation for alleged human trafficking and so far, no criminal charges have been filed in the investigation.

Get to know Diddy's family.

Quincy Taylor Brown

Combs and his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47, shared four children, including Quincy Taylor Brown, Porter's son whom Combs adopted, son Christian and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie.

Brown is now 31.

Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center, Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, N.J Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Justin Dior Combs

Justin Dior Combs, who was born in 1993, is now 30. He's the son of Combs and designer Misa Hylton-Brim.

Christian 'King' Combs

Christian is now 25 and is following his father's footsteps into the music industry as a songwriter and rapper and is signed to his father's record label, Bad Boy Entertainment.

Chance Combs

Combs and Sarah Chapman share a daughter named Chance, now 18.

Chance Combs has worked as a model and made her runway debut with her younger half-sisters in Dolce and Gabban's 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice. Chance told V Magazine in May 2023 that she aspires to be an actress.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his family attend the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, May 2, 2008, in Hollywood. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

D'Lila Star Combs

D'Lila is now 17 and working as a model.

D'Lila told V Magazine that she and her twin sister Jessie and older half sister Chance support each other in their creative endeavors.

"We are always supporting each other no matter what our goals are, what we want to do in the future," she said.

Jessie James Combs

Also 17, Jessie, along with her twin sister D'Lila, told Galore magazine that although they like to "wear the exact same clothes and do everything together," they have different personalities and looks.

Jessie is also a model and she and D'Lila hope to build a "billion-dollar [personal] brand," as they told Galore.

Love Sean Combs

Love Sean Combs, 1, is the youngest of Combs' children. Combs and Dana Tran welcomed their daughter in October 2022.