Dierks Bentley recently shared a sweet message for his wife Cassidy to mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary to us! Love this girl," the country artist captioned his Thursday Instagram carousel, which featured throwback photos of him and Cassidy.

"Couldn’t imagine life without you babe," he added. "Random pics…way too much life to sort through on my phone!! But what a life!"

Bentley's post includes photos of them dressed up for Halloween and on a mountaintop, among other shots.

The slides end with a video of Cassidy dancing with their dog, Patch Adams, to Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."

The couple, who married in 2005, share three children: daughters Evalyn (Evie), 15, and Jordan, 12, and son Knox, 10.