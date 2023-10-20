Dolly Parton has released a new duet with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

The two teamed up for a cover of Cyrus' 2013 chart-topping hit, "Wrecking Ball." It's the seventh single from Parton's forthcoming 30-track "Rockstar" album, the singer's first rock album, out Nov. 17.

"When I heard 'Wrecking Ball' I almost wept in my car," Parton shared in a statement. "When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be?"

She added, "I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!"

In this Dec. 31, 2022, file photo, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus sing on the TV show "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images, FILE

Parton also shared an Instagram video in which she noted that the 2013 hit from Cyrus' "Bangerz" album affected her "the same way" Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" did when she first heard the song.

Cyrus also shared a note on how special the collaboration is to her.

"I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Parton.

She continued, "I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley"

Other singles Parton has released from her "Rockstar" album include "Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)," "World on Fire," “What’s Up?” featuring Linda Perry, "Let It Be" with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton, and more.