Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is weighing in on the backlash to the new wax figure of himself at the Grévin Museum, telling his fans help is on the way.

The "Black Adam" actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share the reaction one fan had to the statue, which was unveiled last week at the Paris-based museum and has been widely criticized for depicting him with a lighter skin color.

Johnson, who is Black and Samoan, said he's going to have his team reach out to the museum to work on updating the wax figure "with some important details and improvements -- starting with my skin color."

"And next time I'm in Paris, I'll stop in and have a drink with myself," he added.

The Dwayne Johnson wax figure is unveiled at Musee Grevin on October 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Sculptor Stéphane Barret discussed the difficulties they had in creating the wax figure, according to an article on the museum's website.

"When I was told I was going to work on Dwayne Johnson, I was really excited to be able to create this celebrity," Barret said. "It's true that it's always impressive to make people of this size. We were lucky enough to find someone who physically matched Dwayne Johnson's build and height. That really allowed us to get it right."

Barret continued, "What was a little harder for me was the sample photo that was chosen, where he just had a very slight smile on his face, an expression that's quite difficult to achieve. It was very subtle. We worked on his face and eyes several times, because the most complicated thing about realism is getting the statue to come alive from the visitors' perspective."

"Good Morning America" has reached out to the Grévin Museum for comment.