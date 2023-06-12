Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his youngest daughter Tiana.
The "Black Adam" actor shared a photo over the weekend from his 5-year-old daughter's princess-themed birthday party. Tiana, Johnson's youngest daughter, turned 5 in April.
"Monster 😘 for Tia's first princess party with all her friends," he captioned his post.
"Lots of little magical Princesses running around the house having fun and none of them were scared of daddy 🙋🏽♂️👍🏾 Only the moms 😉" he wrote. "Fun day for the kiddos! #estrogendominance"
Johnson's wife Lauren Hashian marked Tiana's April birthday earlier this year with an Instagram post featuring photos of her and a sweet message about how special she is.
"My little peanut turned 5 this month and I have to commemorate her birthday before April is over!" she wrote in her post, which was shared May 1.
"Tia… sighhh… what words can ever describe how smart, funny, witty, joyful, incredible, and scrumptious you are," she continued. "Our wise little soul, my little shadow all the time and I hope that never stops, bursting with love!"
Describing her daughter as "joy," she added, "No one wakes up as happy as you! And we just live for it."
In addition to Tiana, Johnson and Hashian also share 7-year-old daughter Jasmine. Johnson also has a 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson -- a pro wrestler who goes by the name Ava Raine in the ring -- whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.