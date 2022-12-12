Dwayne Johnson shared a funny video over the weekend in which he demonstrated how he gets a workout in with a little help from his daughters.

The "Black Adam" star shared a clip of himself doing some curls using his daughter as a weight, writing in the caption, "Flew all night long just to walk thru the door in time for breakfast and 'daddy curls' at 7am."

"Been working all night zombie hours 🧟‍♂️⏰ for weeks with little sleep, but man I walk thru that door and these little tornados instantly give me fuel," he continued.

"That’s the power (and mana) of our babies," he added.

The video, which was set to the tune of "Sweet Pea" by artist Amos Lee, was flooded with comments from fans loving the actor and former WWE star's workout strategy.

Johnson is a devoted dad to three daughters: Simone, 21, from a previous relationship, and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with his wife Lauren Hashian.

While appearing on "Good Morning America" in October, the actor said being a father is his "favorite role" and his "existence."

He often posts clips of special moments he shares with his girls on his social media.