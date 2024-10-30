"Dancing with the Stars" pro Rylee Arnold says her boyfriend Walker Lyons is "the best."
After winning her first 10 on the show Tuesday night with her partner Stephen Nedoroscik, Arnold spoke to "Good Morning America" about her boyfriend, whom she hard launched on Instagram earlier this week.
"Walker is the best. I am so happy," she said.
"He constantly makes me feel so special and it's so fun to share this journey that I'm about to head on," she added. "He's just the best and we're having so much fun."
In the post Arnold shared on Instagram, which featured a carousel of photos of her and Lyons, a University of Southern California football player, the duo are seen on the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at what appears to be a football game.
Arnold is all smiles as she looks up at Lyons in one photo. Other photos show Arnold enjoying the game from the stands and another of her embracing Lyons.
She captioned the post, "Is this a hard launch?? 🤭❤️🔥."
Several of Arnold's "DWTS" co-stars commented on the post, including Ezra Sosa who wrote, "you deserve the best, and he treats [you] like the queen you are. so happy for you."
"So happy about this hard launch!!!!!" Jenna Johnson added.
When Nedoroscik was asked if a double date is in the future for him, his girlfriend, Arnold and Lyons, the Olympic medalist responded, "Definitely."
"I haven't met him yet, but Rylee talks so highly of him, and I just know that he must be a very good person," Nedoroscik said.
Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a contemporary dance to "I Ran (So Far Away)" by Hidden Citizens on Tuesday night. The Olympian added that getting their first 10 that night "meant everything."
"I'm just so proud of Stephen," Arnold said of her partner. "He really had his breakthrough moment and did everything that I told him to do, and it was my first 10 as a pro. So, honestly, just a special moment for the both of us, and I'm just so happy."
On Wednesday, following their performance, the duo each took to Instagram to reflect on the experience. In her post, Arnold thanked Nedoroscik for "being the amazing and cool person that you are!!"
"Truly couldn't be more grateful and this just means so much to me in so many ways!" she said.
Lyons said he was also proud of Arnold and shared a photo of her on his Instagram story, writing, "Killed it."