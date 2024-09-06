Ella Bleu Travolta releases new song 'Little Bird' about late mom Kelly Preston: See the music video
Ella Bleu Travolta is paying tribute to her late mother Kelly Preston through music.
On Friday, the 24-year-old daughter of Preston and John Travolta released the song "Little Bird," which features tender vocals with moving lyrics that capture "the tender bond she shared with her mother," according to a press release.
"Little bird, don't you cry / Would you stay a while before I fly?" she sings in the first verse of the song.
"Close your eyes, won't you smile? / Sing a lullaby, it'll be alright," she continues.
Ella Travolta also released a music video for the song, which features personal family home movies from when she was growing up. Sweet memories featured in the video include moments with Preston at birthday parties, on family vacations and more.
Other clips featured include Ella Travolta's late brother Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16 following a seizure.
Preston died in 2020 from breast cancer. She was 57.
In an Instagram post Ella Travolta shared Thursday, she wrote, "'Little bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life."
"I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written over night," she added. "This song is about the celebration of life."
John Travolta also took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter's new song and called it a "special day."
"This song and video is an homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly," he said. "It is one of the songs on her upcoming album that I helped produce -- please enjoy!"