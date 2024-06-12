The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" may not have started yet, but several "Dancing with the Stars" pros had a mini-reunion over the weekend.
In several photos recently shared on Instagram by Emma Slater with Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber and Alexis Warr, the "Dancing with the Stars" pros were all smiles as they posed for the camera.
"Get a little closer," Slater captioned her post.
Stewart, who also shared the photos on Instagram, said she was "grateful to be with this beautiful group."
She also said that the event that they attended was for an annual charity event in Kansas.
Farber, who took to Instagram and shared a group photo with his "Dancing with the Stars" family, also shared a video on his Instagram story of the group dancing to Rihanna's "Don't Stop the Music."
In her post, Warr, who shared a photo of herself with the group said, "Having the best time with the best people!"