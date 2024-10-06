Ezra Sosa is showing off some new ink, a not-so-subtle nod to his former Season 33 "Dancing with the Stars" partner Anna Delvey.
His new tattoo, which he revealed on Saturday, reads, "nothing" with the number 33 inked below the text. The quote is a reference to Delvey's response when asked what she would take away from her time on the show.
Sosa appeared in good spirits when sharing the new ink in a TikTok video, smiling along to the soundtrack of his "DWTS" elimination while revealing the tattoo of Delvey's controversial last words on the show. In the clip, he can be seen mouthing along to the track of "DWTS" host Julianne Hough's voice reacting to the comment, saying: "There you have it. Absolutely nothing."
"[I']m such an idiot," Sosa captioned the post.
Delvey, for her part, seemed to double down on her statement, commenting "Exactly" on the post.
Co-stars on this season of "DWTS" also chimed in, with Ilona Maher writing "That is too good," and pro Rylee Arnold commenting "NOW THIS IS ICONIC!!!!!!"
After the elimination last month, Sosa penned a heartfelt message to fans, friends and Delvey on Instagram, thanking Delvey for her cooperation and work alongside him on the show.
"Yes, she's been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side— one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience," Sosa wrote in his caption.
"I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up. You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I'm grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too," he continued, adding, "They will love her just as much as I do. Wishing you the best and can't wait to hangout and make TikTok's soon."
After the elimination, Delvey told "Good Morning America" her favorite part of her "DWTS" experience was "getting eliminated."
The pairs' combined score across both nights of "DWTS" was 35.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."