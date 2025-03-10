Gabriel Macht is returning to the "Suits" universe as his character, Harvey Specter.
Following the latest "Suits LA" episode Sunday night, a teaser clip of Macht as Specter was released.
According to NBC Insider, the teaser takes place in the past. In the clip, Specter is at a bar with Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and Black's brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan).
Specter introduces himself to Ted and Eddie and orders them all Scotch whisky.
It's unclear if Specter's return will be more than just flashbacks.
On Instagram, Macht shared a video of himself as Specter, answering a call from Ted Black.
"Hey, it's me," he says. "Los Angeles? Yeah -- I'll be there."
The camera then zooms into the city behind him, which shows the Seattle skyline. See the full video here.
According to NBC Insider, "Suits" saw Specter leaving New York City for Seattle to work with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).
In December 2024, NBC revealed that Macht would return as Specter for multiple episodes in "Suits LA."
Macht took to Instagram to share the news at the time and wrote in the caption, "When an old friend is in need…it's time to take care of things and make those very 'things' right."
"Suits LA," which is a spinoff of "Suits," premiered in February. The new series follows a group led by Ted, a former New York prosecutor who built an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.