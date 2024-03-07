"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is now a mom of four.

The Israeli actress, 38, took to Instagram on March 6 to announce that she and her husband Jaron Varsano welcomed baby No. 4 -- their fourth daughter.

The post featured a photo of Gadot in her hospital bed, cradling the new bundle of joy to her chest.

"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote. "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

She added, "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

"Welcome to the house of girls," Gadot wrote to Ori in closing her post, adding of Varsano, "daddy is pretty cool too."

In addition to Ori, Gadot and Varsano are parents to daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2.