"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent is pregnant with baby No. 2.

The 33-year-old reality star shared the news with fans in an Instagram post on March 3. See the post here.

"I'm expanding my pod," she captioned the black-and-white snap, which shows her growing belly and her daughter Ocean -- who turns 3 this month -- looking up at her with a smile.

Soon after the post, Kent shared a funny video of Ocean shutting herself in the closet to her Instagram story, writing, "If I have another girl... God help me... And my gorgeous shoes."

Lala Kent on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Jan. 30, 2024. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Kent's pregnancy announcement comes about a month after she opened up about her fertility journey and why she wanted to have a second child on her own.

"If you want children and are only waiting for 'that person' to come into your life, let's talk about a different route we can take," she told Cosmopolitan, noting that she was constantly told she would find somebody before realizing she didn't need to be in a relationship in order to have more children.

Kent ultimately decided to pursue intrauterine insemination (IUI) with the help of a sperm donor.

"It's 2024! There are many ways to have a baby, and you don't need a man to do it," she continued.

Kent shares Ocean with ex Randall Emmett.