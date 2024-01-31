Another novel of author Gillian Flynn's is coming to life.

Flynn, who is known for her bestselling novels "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects," will have her 2009 novel, "Dark Places," turned into a limited series.

"Good Morning America" confirmed on Tuesday that Flynn's novel is in development and will be an HBO Original limited series.

Split image showing the book cover of Dark Places and Gillian Flynn attending "Widows" New York Special Screening at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Nov. 11, 2018 in New York City. Amazon and John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE

"We're excited for this one," Flynn said on social media.

The series centers around the character, Libby Day, whose mother and two sisters were murdered when she was seven, by her teenage brother, Ben, according to the logline for the project.

"Twenty-five years later, a pair of mother/daughter true crime 'detectives' locate a grownup Libby and pump her for details, believing that Ben is innocent," the logline continues. "Libby, having spent her youth working the talk show circuit, hopes to once again turn a profit off her tragic history: She'll reconnect with the players from that night and report her findings -- for a fee."

"As Libby's search takes her from shabby Missouri strip clubs to abandoned Oklahoma tourist traps, the unimaginable truth emerges, and Libby finds herself right back where she started—on the run from a killer," the logline says.

Gillian Flynn attends "Widows" New York Special Screening at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Nov. 11, 2018 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE

Flynn will serve as a co-showrunner for the project alongside Brett Johnson.

Flynn's previous novel, "Gone Girl," came out in 2012 and was turned into a film in 2014. It starred Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck, Emily Ratajkowski and Neil Patrick Harris.

Her 2006 book, "Sharp Objects," was turned into a miniseries in 2018. It starred Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina and Eliza Scanlen.