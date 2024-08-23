A first look at Glen Powell starring in the brand-new half-hour comedy series "Chad Powers" was released on Thursday, featuring a photo of Powell with a mop-top haircut decked out in football gear.
The brand-new series coming to Hulu, which has officially started production, has an executive producing team that includes former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Powell and Michael Waldron.
"When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers," reads a synopsis included in a release.
The release also noted that the show is based on a sketch that originally aired on ESPN+’s "Eli’s Places" series, in which Eli Manning explored various college football scenes across the country.
Powell, who has been featured in a streak of several high-budget films in recent years, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Anyone But You," "Twisters," and "Hit Man," which he wrote with Richard Linklater, co-wrote the pilot with Waldron.
The Manning brothers are no strangers to entertainment, hosting ESPN’s "Manningcast" a Monday Night Football broadcast of Peyton and Eli Manning.
Disney is the majority owner of Hulu, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."