Glen Powell is opening up about how he plans to carve time out of his busy Hollywood career to finish his degree at the University of Texas at Austin.
The actor -- who has been on a roll with films like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Anyone But You," "Hit Man" and now "Twisters" -- told IndieWire he plans to finish his remaining classes virtually and return to campus in Austin for exams while filming his next movie, "The Running Man," with director Edgar Wright.
"I'm not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular," he explained. "So, they're letting me figure it out [with] distant learning. And I'm obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams."
"So, we're figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I'll come back for all my stuff," the Texas native continued. "Edgar has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie."
Back in May, Powell told The Hollywood Reporter he wasn't just going to complete his degree for himself -- he was also doing it for his mom.
"I think it's really important to my mom and it's more of an emotional thing for me," he told the outlet at the time. "Plus, I'm so close, I can taste it."