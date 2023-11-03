It was an emotional week for Gerry as he embarked on hometown dates on ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor.”

Gerry traveled to several parts of the country to meet the families of Theresa, Faith and Leslie – after which his connection with each woman only became stronger, leaving him with more difficult decisions.

Gerry Turner decides who gets the final two roses on "The Golden Bachelor." John Fleenor/Disney

Gerry meets Theresa’s family

Gerry’s first hometown visit was in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, to meet Theresa’s family, including Theresa’s daughter, Jen; her son-in-law, Matt; her grandsons; and her sisters, Mary and Charlotte.

Her family appeared to love them together. But when it came time for his one-on-one with Theresa’s daughter, Gerry was faced with some tough questions about what life would look like with Theresa after the show is over, and where he and Theresa would live.

“We’re a close-knit family,” Theresa’s daughter told Gerry. “She’s here every day.”

And though Theresa told Gerry last week that she was falling in love with him, Gerry – when asked by Theresa’s daughter whether he was falling in love with her mom – said that he still “is not even sure I know what it feels like to fall in love again.”

However, after Theresa’s sisters told Gerry about how he’s brought her happiness, Gerry said it opened his eyes to “the possibility of having these feelings of love for Theresa.”

At the end of their hometown date, while riding a Ferris wheel at Seaside Heights, Theresa told Gerry that she’s in love with him.

Gerry and Faith tell each other ‘I love you’

Gerry’s next hometown visit was to Benton County, Washington, where Faith lives.

As she introduced him to her horses and other animals on her farm, she said that she worried that her way of life wouldn’t be for him. But Gerry told her that he is “more than comfortable” with her lifestyle, and was more concerned about when and how they would spend time together.

At her home, Gerry met Faith’s two sons, Brenden and Nick; her sister, Beth; her grandkids; and her friend, Joan. He told them how Faith received his first impression rose, which prompted cheers from her sons.

When Gerry was asked by Faith’s sons whether he’s in love with their mom, he replied, “Yeah, I kind of think I am.”

During her one-on-one with Gerry, Faith’s sister told him how protective she is of her, and asked him if Faith’s heart is safe with him.

“Faith brings peace to me, and if I bring peace to her, I can’t tell you how much that means to me,” Gerry replied. “I think she and I want the same thing.”

At the end of their date, Gerry and Faith whispered “I love you” to each other in front of Faith’s family.

“I love Faith,” Gerry later said. “When she looked me in the eye, I had to say the words. I couldn’t not. The feeling of love, it’s a lot of confusion for me. And I don’t know how I can reconcile expressing feelings I have for Faith right now with how I feel about Theresa. I don’t know about that, but I love her.”

Before Gerry left, Faith told him, “There are no promises for tomorrow. I’m gonna count the minutes until you’re here with me again.”

Gerry meets Leslie’s family, tells her ‘I love you’

Gerry’s last hometown visit was to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to meet Leslie’s two sons, Eli and Zack; her daughter, Chloë; her three grandchildren; and Leslie’s oldest brother, Stuart.

During the visit, Leslie opened up to her daughter about the potential of getting her heart broken, and Leslie’s daughter shared that it also would “kill her” to see Leslie heartbroken after making it this far in Gerry’s journey.

But after Gerry met with Leslie’s family, he learned how much she’s connected to her them, just as he is to his own family.

Leslie told Gerry that after seeing him with her family, she’s no longer “falling” for him, but that she’s in love with him.

“I’m crazy about you,” Leslie declared. “I can’t imagine right now my life without you.”

Before they said goodbye, Gerry told Leslie that he loves her, too.

Gerry struggles to give out final rose

Gerry said that he’d found love on his journey, but that he “did not expect to find it in more than one person.”

During the rose ceremony, Gerry presented his first rose to Leslie, but before giving out his final rose, Gerry excused himself and left the room in tears.

Leslie, Faith, and Theresa wait to see who will receive the final two roses on "The Golden Bachelor." John Fleenor/Disney

“Having to send someone home is gut-wrenching,” he said. “I’m dying inside a little bit right at this moment.”

Who stays? We’ll find out next week on “The Golden Bachelor,” when the women tell all!