On this week's episode of "The Golden Bachelorette," the men impressed Joan Vassos during a competitive game of kickball and she was serenaded by Wayne Newton during a one-on-one date with one of her suitors.
But amid the amazing moments she had, Vassos was faced with some difficult news back home and had her late husband, John, on her mind. She also got a surprise visit from someone from her past.
This week's episode consisted of two romantic one-on-one dates and one competitive group date. The catch was, if the men didn't get a rose at the end of the one-on-one dates, they would be going home.
Here's how this week on "The Golden Bachelorette" unfolded.
What happened on Vassos' one-on-one date with Pascal?
The first one-on-one date went to Pascal, 69. The posh French salon owner from Chicago, Illinois, was chosen by Vassos because of his "confidence" and "spunk," but she also "wanted to see what's in his heart."
For their date, Vassos gave him an experience that Pascal described as something from "Pretty Woman." She picked him up at the mansion in a red convertible and drove through Malibu before reaching their destination -- a hangar where a private jet awaited them to take them to Las Vegas.
When they landed, they were picked up in a limo which took them to the Paris Hotel. In one of the suites, they were surprised with a pianist, a bar and dozens of ball gowns and tuxedos for them to try on. The dreamy date also included a serenade by legendary Wayne Newton.
During dinner with the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Hotel as their backdrop, Pascal and Vassos learned more about each other. Pascal opened up about his tough upbringing and what it was like for him when he moved to the U.S. from Paris. Vassos said she "respected" Pascal and admired who he became despite his rough upbringing.
The duo ended their date with a ride on the high roller ferris wheel where they kissed and Vassos gave Pascal a rose, to which he accepted with a resounding, "Oui oui!"
Who got the group date rose?
For the group date, Chock, Gil, Dan, Charles L., CK, Greg, Gary, Guy, Kim, Jordan, Mark A., and Keith battled for Vassos' heart on the football field. Former professional football players Eric Dickerson and Andre Reed helped the men brush up on their kicking skills for a game of kickball.
The group was split into two teams and were told that the winners would be going to an after party with Vassos. Losers would get nothing.
Once the kickball tournament began, the men put on their A game and gave it their all despite the pain they began to feel in their hamstrings and shoulders during the second inning.
In the end, the blue team (Jordan, Gary, Charles L., Gil and Kim) won and the group spent a lovely afternoon with Vassos with intimate conversations and drinks.
But Vassos was a bit distracted during the date when she got word from home that her 92-year-old mother wasn't feeling well. She opened up about it to some of the men, including Gary who told Vassos that he'd keep her mother in his prayers.
At the end of the date, the group date rose went to Gil, whose story about his adopted daughter touched Vassos.
What did the hawk during Vassos' date with Jonathan mean?
Jonathan, who got the first group date rose last week, was nervous going into his one-on-one date with Vassos over the idea that he could possibly be sent home if he did not get a rose. But Vassos was eager to "reconnect" with Jonathan after last week's date and see if they could "take it a step further."
The two spent their date horseback riding and while sipping champagne overlooking a pond, Jonathan opened up about his Native American roots and the symbolism that turtles hold, which he related to. He also opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife. Vassos was impressed by how open and vulnerable he was, gave him a rose and the two rode off into the sunset.
While riding back on their horses, Vassos spotted a hawk in the sky, which she said was a sign that she connected to her late husband, John. She suddenly became overwhelmed with emotion by the thought of John and her sick mother at home.
How did the men cheer up Joan?
Leading up to the cocktail party, the emotions that Vassos was experiencing from the thoughts of her late husband and her mom began to overwhelm her. She opened up to the men on these feelings, as well as the challenges of being the caretaker in her family and how "exhausting" she felt it could be being the strong one all the time.
Vassos also opened up about whether she's ready and "open to have love" in her life.
"I want to say that I'll be 100 percent one day, but I might only ever will be 90 percent or 80 percent or whatever it is," she said. "But that doesn't mean I don't want love in my life. There will always be a part of John in my heart."
The men admired Vassos for her vulnerability and many attempted to cheer her up with everything from prayer, cookies, song to laughter.
Who surprised Vassos at the mansion?
Amid everything that Vassos was going through during the cocktail party, Vassos got a surprise visit from Gerry Turner. The two previously met on Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor," but Vassos' time with Turner was cut short when she left the mansion early to be there for her daughter at home.
She opened up to Turner on how her late husband had been on her mind a lot lately and how hard it was being away from family, but Turner told her to "take a breath" and to not put so much pressure on herself.
When Turner asked if she's "considered the possibility" that her guy was in the mansion, Vassos said that it was a possibility, but was confident that she's already formed "strong connections" with some of the men.
Turner ended his time with Vassos saying that he's "rooting for her" and Vassos appreciated how his visit happened "on a night when I really needed to see a friend."
"Gerry really reminded me I was on the right path and that I just need to keep pushing forward and make sure that I'm true to myself," she said.
Who got a rose?
At the rose ceremony, Vassos said a heartbreaking goodbye to three men, including to Kim, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington.
While it was difficult for Kim to end his journey of finding love with Vassos, he asked if he could still be her friend, to which Vassos replied, "We are. Forever."
"Life's too short to not feel joy and be happy," Kim said. "You never know what's going to happen tomorrow."
Here are the men that remain:
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana