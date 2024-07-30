Another of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's children is showing off his singing prowess.
The former couple's middle son, Zuma, took to the stage at stepdad and country music superstar Blake Shelton's bar and live music venue Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Monday, July 29.
In footage captured by a fan and shared to social media, the 15-year-old is seen clad in jeans, a button-up shirt and a cowboy hat as he strums on the guitar and sings "Oklahoma Smokeshow" and "Revival" by Zach Bryan.
Zuma's performance comes nearly a year after Stefani and Rossdale's eldest son, Kingston, took to the stage at the Tishomingo bar and venue.
"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" the now 18-year-old said after his performance at the time. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really."
In addition to Kingston and Zuma, Stefani and Rossdale also share their youngest son Apollo, 10.