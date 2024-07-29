Gwyneth Paltrow shared her relatable -- and hilarious -- reaction over the weekend to news that her "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr. was making a surprise return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
On Saturday, it was announced at Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel that Downey would play Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," out May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.
The Goop founder, who famously doesn't recall which MCU movies she appeared in, subsequently took to the comments of Downey's Instagram post about the news -- "New mask, same task," he captioned the post -- to express her confusion.
"I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Paltrow, who previously played Pepper Potts, Tony Stark/Iron Man's assistant-turned-wife, wrote in a comment that has since received nearly 15,000 likes.
Paltrow's question isn't completely unfounded. After all, Downey's MCU hero famously sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame" back in 2019.
Some of Downey's fellow Avengers also took to the comments to share their excitement.
Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) wrote, "Hey, Brat: Green suits you," while Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) wrote, "Bring the DOOM!"
Downey isn't the only one returning to the MCU. Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," are back for the next two Avengers films.
The Russo brothers themselves took to the "Oppenheimer" actor's post on Saturday to tease, "Green is your color."
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.