Halle Berry participated in the Olympic torch relay ceremony in Cannes this week ahead of the Paris Games.
The Oscar-winning actress took part in the event on Tuesday, wearing an all-white athletic ensemble, aviator glasses and matching sneakers.
Berry, 57, began by lighting the torch while standing on the famed red carpet steps of Palais des Festivals and joined by Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival.
She later proceeded to walk the torch down part of the Croisette while waving to fans who were standing on both sides of the streets before passing it onto the next person in the relay.
Other well known figures who also graced the torch relay event included HSH Prince Albert II, HSH. Princess Charlene, the Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and Stéphane Diagana, who lit the cauldron in Nice, according to a press release.
Berry’s appearance in France came after her fight for funding to improve women's care on the Capitol Hill last month.
At the time, the actress was joined by a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put $275 million towards research and education around menopause.
During her speech outside the Capitol, Berry shouted about her own menopausal status.
"I'm in menopause, OK?" Berry yelled, to laughs from the crowd at the time. "The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens. Our doctors can't even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey."