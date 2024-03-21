Hayden Christensen was on hand Thursday to kick off a "Star Wars" takeover of New York City's famed Empire State Building.

Christensen, who recently returned to the franchise as Anakin Skywalker in the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka," was joined by his alter-ego, Darth Vader, and a squad of Stormtroopers for the launch of the building's "March to May the 4th" campaign.

Actor Hayden Christensen participates in a Star Wars themed Empire State Building lighting ceremony on March 21, 2024, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

The actor flipped an oversized ceremonial switch to turn the top of the building's lights Sith-red and officially start the festivities.

Actor Hayden Christensen participates in a Star Wars themed Empire State Building lighting ceremony on March 21, 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Before he did, Christensen told the assembled media he was honored to represent the franchise, adding, "'Star Wars' has been a very important part of my life, and so it's a real pleasure to get to be here and see this amazing show that they're going to put on."

Hayden Christensen lights the Empire State Building ahead of the dynamic light show to celebrate the STAR WARS-themed takeover at The Empire State Building on March 21, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

The landmark will feature a "Star Wars" villain-themed window exhibition on Fifth Avenue, a giant Darth Vader Funko on the 86th floor observatory and a LEGO "Star Wars" exhibit for guests, among other fun activities.

There will also be a screening of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm, ABC News and "Good Morning America."