Hayden Panettiere is remembering her brother Jansen Panettiere, who died two years ago.
In a moving tribute she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the "Amber Alert" actress shared a photo of her and her brother and wrote, "2 years ago today, I lost my little brother."
"This amazing human being touched the lives of so many. Especially mine," she continued. "The pain isn’t quantifiable."
"I pray you’re in a beautiful place J," Panettiere added. "That you’re at peace and that when all is said and done…I’ll see you again. Rest easy brother. You are so missed and beyond loved. 💜"
Jansen Panettiere died suddenly in February 2023 from cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) coupled with aortic valve complications, his family said in a statement at the time. He was 28.
Like his older sister, Jansen Panettiere was also an actor and lent his voice to many animated films including "Ice Age: The Meltdown" and "The X's." He also starred in the Nickelodeon film "The Last Day of Summer" and the AMC series "The Walking Dead."
When they were kids, they starred together in the 2004 Disney Channel Original Movie, "Tiger Cruise."
In September 2024, Panettiere opened up about the grief she experienced after her brother's death in an interview with People and said, "I will always be heartbroken about it."
"I will never be able to get over it," she said. "No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."