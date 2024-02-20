Hayden Panettiere is remembering her late brother Jansen Panettiere on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The "Nashville" alum took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her brother petting a dog, along with a heartfelt tribute.

"Today is the 1 year anniversary of my little brother's passing," she began. "Know that I keep him in my heart, keep his things close. His AMAZING paintings are what I see when I wake up and when I go to sleep."

"Rest in peace my brother," she continued. "One day we'll meet again. 🙏🏼❤️."

After receiving thousands of comments, the "Scream" actress shared a message directly to her fans, writing, "Thank you for all ur love."

Jansen Panettiere died last February at the age of 28.

A week after his death, his family shared that his cause of death was "due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."