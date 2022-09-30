Plenty of exciting new titles are headed to Hulu this October.

The new David Bruckner-directed Hulu original "Hellraiser" -- a reboot of Clive Barker's '80s classic horror film -- is perfect to add to your watchlist in time for Halloween.

In the highly anticipated flick, arriving Oct. 7 on the streaming platform, "A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."

The upcoming "Solar Opposites" Halloween special, "A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special," is another offering to stream this October.

If you're looking for a comedy, look no further than "Rosaline," a new flick that's described as "a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story 'Romeo & Juliet.'"

The Hulu original, starring Kaitlyn Dever, Minnie Driver, Christopher McDonald and Bradley Whitford, hits Hulu on Oct. 14.

Hulu subscription plans start at $6.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of Hulu's October arrivals below:

Oct. 1

  • "Huluween Dragstravaganza" (2022)
  • "Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - MEMORIAL EDITION": Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
  • "My Hero Academia": Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
  • "Spy x Family": Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)
  • "A River Runs Through It" (1992)
  • "The ABCs Of Death" (2012)
  • "The ABCs Of Death 2" (2014)
  • "About Time" (2013)
  • "The Abyss" (1989)
  • "After Midnight" (2019)
  • "The Age Of Innocence" (1993)
  • "Aliens In The Attic" (2009)
  • "All About My Mother" (1999)
  • "All My Puny Sorrows" (2021)
  • "America's Sweethearts" (2001)
  • "American Ultra" (2015)
  • "An American Citizen" (1992)
  • "As Above, So Below" (2014)
  • "Bad Milo!" (2013)
  • "Beerfest" (2006)
  • "Beyond JFK" (1991)
  • "Blade" (1998)
  • "Blade 2" (2002)
  • "Blade: Trinity" (2004)
  • "Blazing Saddles" (1974)
  • "Broken Embraces" (2009)
  • "Casino" (1995)
  • "Catch and Release" (2006)
  • "Cedar Rapids" (2011)
  • "Charlotte" (2021)
  • "The Covenant" (2006)
  • "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000)
  • "Dark Shadows" (2012)
  • "Dear White People" (2014)
  • "Desperado" (1995)
  • "The Devil Has A Name" (2019)
  • "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" (2011)
  • "Did You Hear About The Morgans?" (2009)
  • "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (2011)
  • "Don't Say A Word" (2001)
  • "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble" (1993)
  • "El Chicano" (2018)
  • "Evil Dead" (2013)
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose" (2005)
  • "Fired Up!" (2009)
  • "Fright Night" (2011)
  • "The Fugitive" (1993)
  • "The Gallows" (2015)
  • "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" (2011)
  • "Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II" (1993)
  • "Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah" (2000)
  • "Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla" (2000)
  • "Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack" (2003)
  • "Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy" (2003)
  • "Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla" (2004)
  • "Grandma's Boy" (2006)
  • "The Green Hornet" (2011)
  • "The Hand That Rocks The Cradle" (1992)
  • "Higher Learning" (1995)
  • "Honeymoon" (2014)
  • "How to be Single" (2016)
  • "The Hulk" (2003)
  • "I Saw The Devil" (2010)
  • "It Might Get Loud" (2008)
  • "Jack And Diane" (2012)
  • "Layer Cake" (2005)
  • "Let Me In" (2010)
  • "Like Mike" (2002)
  • "Looper" (2012)
  • "Lords of Dogtown" (2005)
  • "Marrowbone" (2017)
  • "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" (1994)
  • "Monster House" (2006)
  • "The Mortal Instruments" (2013)
  • "National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2" (2006)
  • "The New Age" (1994)
  • "No Eres Tu Soy Yo" (2011)
  • "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" (2000)
  • "Piranha 3-D" (2010)
  • "The Pursuit of Happyness" (2006)
  • "Q & A" (1990)
  • "Robin Hood" (2010)
  • "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975)
  • "The Roommate" (2011)
  • "Salt" (2010)
  • "Satanic" (2016)
  • "The Sixth Sense" (1999)
  • "The Skin I Live In" (2011)
  • "Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron" (2002)
  • "Splinter" (2008)
  • "Spy Next Door" (2010)
  • "Stripper" (1986)
  • "Sunchaser" (1996)
  • "That Night" (1993)
  • "Todo Cambia" (2000)
  • "The Transporter" (2002)
  • "Turtle Beach" (1992)
  • "Twister" (1996)
  • "Tyrel" (2018)
  • "Unbreakable" (2000)
  • "Undercover Brother" (2002)
  • "V/H/S" (2012)
  • "V/H/S 2" (2013)
  • "V/H/S: Viral" (2014)
  • "Vanishing On 7th Street" (2010)
  • "Wild Wild West" (1999)
  • "Winchester" (2018)
  • "The Wheel" (2021)
  • "Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown" (2006)
  • "X-Men" (2000)
  • "XX" (2017)

Oct. 2

  • "Red Election": Complete Season 1

Oct. 3

  • "A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special"
  • "America's Funniest Home Videos": Season 33 Premiere
  • "Schitt's Creek": Complete Series
  • "RBG" (2018)

Oct. 4

  • "The Good Doctor": Season 6 Premiere
  • "The Bachelorette": Complete Season 18

Oct. 5

  • "Abominable and The Invisible City": Complete Season 1
  • "Mob Psycho 100 III": Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)

Oct. 6

  • "Locked Up Abroad": Season 12 Premiere
  • "SurrealEstate": Complete Season 1

Oct. 7

  • "Hellraiser" (2022)
  • "Alaska Daily": Series Premiere
  • "Grey's Anatomy": Season 19 Premiere
  • "Station 19": Season 6 Premiere

Oct. 9

  • "To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific": Season 9 Premiere

Oct. 10

  • "Grimcutty" (2022)
  • "The Rising of the Shield Hero": Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Oct. 11

  • "Chainsaw Man": Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
  • "Antlers" (2021)

Oct. 12

  • "After" (2019)

Oct. 14

  • "Rosaline" (2022)
  • "Dashcam" (2021)
  • "Pil's Adventure" (2021)
  • "See For Me" (2021)

Oct. 15

  • "Catfish": The TV Show: Season 8F
  • "My Friend Dahmer" (2017)
  • "Poetic Justice" (1993)
  • "The Boy Downstairs" (2017)

Oct. 16

  • "Being Flynn" (2012)
  • "Benediction" (2021)
  • "Sinister 2" (2015)

Oct. 17

  • "The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!"

Oct. 18

  • "Duncanville": Final 6 Episodes

Oct. 20

  • "Annabelle: Creation" (2017)
  • "Bitterbrush" (2021)

Oct. 21

  • "Matriarch" (2022)
  • "Abandoned" (2022)
  • "Wyrm" (2022)

Oct. 22

  • "The Hair Tales": Two-Episode Series Premiere

Oct. 24

  • "Beba" (2021)

Oct. 25

  • "The French Dispatch" (2021)

Oct. 29

  • "Clean" (2021)

Oct. 31

  • "Crimes of the Future" (2022)
  • The Way Way Back (2013)

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."