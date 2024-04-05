Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced Friday that they filed for divorce last year.

In a statement posted on their respective Instagram stories, Fisher and Cohen said that they "have been quietly working through this change."

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they wrote over a photo of them in tennis gear. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," their statement continued. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars on April 26, 2021 in Sydney. Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images, FILE

Fisher, 48, and Baron Cohen, 52, celebrated the 20th anniversary of their relationship back in 2021, each of them sharing a sweet post about one other on Instagram to commemorate the milestone.

The couple share three children.