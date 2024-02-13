This is not a hologram.

This is a first look at Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, in his performance as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film "Michael" slated for release on April 18, 2025, according to Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming 2025 film “Michael." Lionsgate/Universal Pictures

The image shows Jackson, in character as the King Of Pop, performing during his 1992 "Dangerous Tour" wearing a white deep V-neck and white coat, and holding a white microphone.

The biopic will portray the highs and lows of Jackson’s iconic career as a global superstar. The synopsis promises a "a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop."

"When I walked onto the set, I felt like I’d gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour. Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, 'Wow, it is Michael.' The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything – he's Michael Jackson," read a statement from Kevin Mazur, who photographed Jackson on set for the movie.

"For anyone who didn’t have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime – this is how it was," Mazur’s statement continued.

According to the release the choice of photographer was intentional.

"As one of the photographers who documented Michael over many years, Mazur captured rehearsals as he prepared to entertain the world with his 'This Is It' concerts. He is now also the first to photograph Jaafar Jackson in character as Michael," according to a release from the studios.

"Jaafar embodies my son," Michael Jackson's mother, ﻿Katherine Jackson﻿, previously said in a statement regarding the film. "It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers."

Jaafar Jackson is the second-youngest son of legendary singer Jermaine Jackson, the older brother of Michael Jackson.

The upcoming film is produced by "The Aviator’s" Graham King and two co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain. The script was written by “Gladiator's’” John Logan.

The film will also star Nia Long, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo alongside Jackson.

ABC News's Megan Stone contributed to this report.