The headliners were revealed Wednesday for Outloud Festival, a Pride-themed music event to be held in West Hollywood.

Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe and Diplo are the headlining acts for the festival, which is taking place Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2, 2024 in West Hollywood Park.

The festival will help kick off Pride Month in June.

Other acts on the lineup include Keke Palmer, Noah Cyrus, Trixie Mattel, Doechii, Ashnikko, Channel Tres, Yaeji, Big Freedia, and more.

"We created OUTLOUD as an incubator to support emerging queer artists who gain invaluable exposure alongside some of the most iconic names in music,” the festival's creator and CEO Jeff Consoletti said in a statement.

“For over twenty years, I have been fortunate to be able to champion these artists through increased visibility both during Pride Month and throughout the year," Consoletti's statement continued. "Our partnership with the City of West Hollywood has been integral to this mission, allowing us to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ artists and celebrate our community together.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale March 15 on the festival's website.