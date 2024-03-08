Queens supporting queens.

Madonna, 65, welcomed fellow pop icon Kylie Minogue, 55, to the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles during the latest stop of her Celebration Tour on March 7.

The superstars joined forces to throw it all the way back to the disco era, performing a duet of Gloria Gaynor's 1978 anthem, "I Will Survive."

They also performed Minogue's 2001 hit, "Can't Get You Out of My Head.

Minogue shared a TikTok of herself dancing in the audience to Madonna's 1998 hit "Ray of Light."

"MADONNA 💓 It's been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women's Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 @madonna," she wrote.

Minogue wore a shirt bedazzled with Madonna's name for the occasion, a callback to when Madonna did the same for her while performing at the 2000 MTV EMAs.

Madonna, left, performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Nov. 16, 2000, while wearing a Kylie Minogue shirt. Kylie Minogue wears a Madonna shirt in a post made to her Instagram, March 8, 2024. Getty Images/@kylieminogue/Instagram

Now fans are just left wondering: When will these legends drop the official collab?