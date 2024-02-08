Jason Isbell has filed for divorce from wife Amanda Shires after more than 10 years of marriage.

Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actor, who most recently appeared in "Killers of the Flower Moon," filed the paperwork in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Dec. 15.

He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and listed the date of separation as Dec. 3.

In this March 23, 2023 file photo, Jason Isbell and his wife Amanda Shires attend the premiere of HBOs documentary "Jason Isbell: Running with our Eyes Closed" at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The split comes just ahead of the couple's 11th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 23, 2013, in Nashville.

Isbell's filing requests that the court enforce his and Shires' prenuptial agreement and that the court award him and Shires joint custody of their daughter, who was born in 2015.

Shires is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who plays fiddle in Isbell's band The 400 Unit and is a founding member of the country supergroup The Highwomen alongside Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris.