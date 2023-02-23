"Hacks" star Jean Smart is opening up about her heart health and sharing a plea to her fans.

"February is American Heart Month -- a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," Smart, 71, shared in a statement posted to Instagram on Feb. 23.

She continued, "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate."

The "Designing Women" alum didn't share any further details about her condition, but did urge those reading to take their health seriously.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Jean Smart at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor -- I'm very glad I did," she concluded.

ABC News has learned that production on "Hacks" season 3 has paused for some departments.

"We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart's heart procedure was successful and she's on the mend," read a joint statement issued on behalf of HBO Max and Universal Television, who also sent Smart their "well wishes."

Smart lost her husband of more than 30 years, Richard Gilliland, in March 2021. The New Yorker noted in a June 2021 profile of Smart that Gilliland had died unexpectedly of a heart condition.

"Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months yesterday," Smart said in September that year, while accepting the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series. "I would not be here without him and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so that I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had."