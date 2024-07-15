Jelly Roll stepped out with his children at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards over the weekend.
The "Save Me" singer, who presented during the awards show, posed for plenty of snaps on the carpet during his night out with his 16-year-old daughter Bailee and 7-year-old son Noah.
The singer was heard telling photographers on the carpet that it was his son's "first time" on the red carpet.
Later during the show, the singer was slimed onstage while introducing an award.
He shared a clip of the moment, which he captioned, "I took those loses privately so God could heal my inner child publicly 🙏. Honored."
Other highlights from the show included Serena Williams being honored with the 2024 Legend Award, Taylor Swift receiving the favorite female artist award, Post Malone receiving the favorite male artist award and Reneé Rapp receiving the favorite breakout artist award.