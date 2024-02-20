Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy stepped out in their red carpet best for the 11th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards over the weekend.

Ahead of the awards show, Chmerkovskiy chatted with talent on the red carpet while hosting the MUAHS Awards' official red carpet pre-show.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy also posed together for plenty of shots and presented together during the show.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's 11th Annual MUAHS Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy speak onstage during the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's 11th Annual MUAHS Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images

Following the ceremony, Chmerkovskiy shared a post about hosting the pre-show.

"First time for everything," he captioned his recap on Instagram. "Led with curiosity. Thanks for trusting me with the carpet @muahs_awards I had a blast."

He continued, "Congrats to all the nominees, presenters, and sponsors. What a beautiful night of celebrating the unsung artists that bring so much of what we all enjoy in the world of performing arts to life."

Chmerkovskiy also acknowledged the creative team behind "Dancing with the Stars" in his caption.

"Special shoutout to all of the artists hair and makeup for their big win, several actually, on their work on @dancingwiththestars," he wrote. "Our fam! Amazing evening. Thank you."

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are currently on tour with their "DWTS" family, after Chmerkovskiy and Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez took home the Mirrorball in December, winning season 32 of the hit show.

